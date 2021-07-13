Man in custody after hours-long standoff at Temple motel

Police shut down Interstate 35 for less than an hour as a precaution.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has reopened Interstate 35 after they took a man in custody following an incident at a local motel.

Police closed both lanes of the interstate between Nugent Avenue and Adams Street as a precaution while they were dealing with a man who was barricaded in a room at the America's Best Value Inn in the 900 block of North General Bruce Drive.

Temple police tweeted about the incident around 2 p.m.

A City of Temple spokesperson said the individual shot at officers and officers deployed gas to try to get him out. The entire motel has also been evacuated.

City of Temple says police have secured the scene.

The department said residents should avoid the area until further notice.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.