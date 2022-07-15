Temple PD prepares students with Blue Santa Back-to-School backpacks

The deadline to apply is July 29. The application can be completed mailed, emailed or dropped off.

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are on previous Blue Santa events with the Temple Police Department.

Temple Police are getting students ready for back to school with Blue Santa backpacks filled with essentials for Temple and Belton Independent School District.

Blue Santa serves children in preschool through twelfth grade still residing at home. The department is currently accepting applications for those interested.

The deadline to apply is July 29. The application can be completed mailed, dropped off at 209 E. Ave. A, Temple, TX 76501 or emailed to atronecker@templetx.gov.

If your application is approved, you will receive a postcard in the mail with the time and date for pick-up of your backpack.

The application can be found here.

Want to Donate?

Temple Police say they are absolutely taking donations! They suggest looking at the BISD and TISD supply list and purchase items that are specifically needed. Donations can be dropped off at the Temple Police Department.