Temple Police Chief, other officers rebuild ramp for visually-impaired woman

When officers noticed the woman needed a new ramp leading to her front door, they traded their badges for hammers.

TEMPLE, Texas — A group of Temple police officers came to the aid of a visually-impaired woman who needed a new ramp leading to her front door, according to a press release from the city of Temple.

The officers contacted the city’s Housing & Community Development Department to help coordinate the effort.

Chief Shawn Reynolds was joined by Lt. Buddy Best, Lt. Tim Simeroth, Sgt. Keith Mueller, Officer Jacob Cehand and Ron Germann, the city’s neighborhood revitalization manager, the City said.

Lengefeld Lumber Co. and Lowe's donated the supplies.

“The ramp now features 100% all new wood, new framing, new decking and a new handrail,” Germann said. “In the end, two area iconic businesses donated supplies exceeding $1,000 in value and our great PD team used their day off to get the work done.”

Germann, who plans to return and paint the ramp, said all involved were grateful to be a part of the experience.