TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department partnered with District 17 League of United Latin American Citizens representatives to hold "Chips n Salsa with the Chief" Thursday.

The effort to connect to the local Hispanic community came after a meeting between District 17 LULAC director AnaLuisa Carrillo-Tapia and deputy director Rosa Hernandez at Temple Police Department in August.

During their meeting, the two addressed several immigration-related concerns.

Chief Floyd Mitchell went on record with 6 News Thursday about the department's immigration policies and what they hope to accomplish.

"We wanted to try and find a way to partnership with our Hispanic community and let them know we are here for them just as much as anyone else in the community," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the department and LULAC representatives wanted to find a way to interact with the Hispanic community in a non-enforcement environment.

Hernandez told 6 News ICE operations seen earlier this year had some residents scared to interact with any law enforcement.

Hernandez said even citizens were afraid they would be asked to prove their citizenship status.

Mitchell told 6 News Thursday that proving citizenship status should only happen in specific situations.

"Just because you have a thick accent, that's not probable cause or reasonable suspicion to inquire into your immigration status," Mitchell said.

Mitchell also explained what should happen when an undocumented person is the victim of a crime and said he wants the community to know an officer's first job is always helping the victim.

"We are looking at what happened to you [and] how can we take care of you as a victim of a crime-- whether that's sex trafficking or domestic violence or any other time of crime." Mitchell said. "The other piece will be looked at at a different time and place."

Mitchell said there is also an avenue that undocumented individuals can take if they are a victim or witness with a "U visa."

According to U.S. Immigration and Immigration services, the U visa is for victims "of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity."

Hernandez said LULAC will be working to have another event with TPD in the future, and they are working on partnering with the Belton police chief and the Killeen Police Department.

Hernandez said they are now confident in their partnership with Temple.

"They really do have our best interest at heart," Hernandez said. "If they do come and arrest us it's because we haven't done something correctly. We need to be held accountable just like we hold them accountable."

