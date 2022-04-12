Temple police looking for robbery suspect

The Temple Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in an early Sunday robbery at a local Cefco.

Around 3:01 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated robbery on the 1200 block of W. Central Avenue, according to Temple PD.

The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money, according to police. Before officers arrived, the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.

