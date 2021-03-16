Do you recognize this vehicle? | Temple PD needs your help

The TPD has had 26 catalytic converter thefts since the beginning of this year. This one was stolen on March 11 near the 8200 block of South General Bruce Drive.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle that is linked to a theft of a catalytic converter.

The Temple PD has had 26 catalytic converter thefts since the beginning of this year. Some of those reports involve multiple vehicles that were targeted at one location. The majority of those recent thefts are from commercial vehicles or larger pickup trucks, but suspects have targeted passenger vehicles as well, according to the Temple PD.

Businesses along or near Interstate 35 and Loop 363 have been the most affected, as well as apartment complexes.

If you recognize this vehicle or have any information about these recent thefts, call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

The Temple PD said to protect against these thefts, make sure to secure vehicles in garages or fenced areas when possible, or park in a busy, well-lit area. YOu can also consider engraving your Vehicle Identification Number on your catalytic converter to alert scrap dealers.