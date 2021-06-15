Temple PD to crackdown on Downtown parking. Here's what you need to know

Citations will be issued beginning June 28.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department said they will resume enforcement of the two-hour parking law Downtown with summer around the corner.

The department said citations for violators will begin June 28 giving drivers time adjust their parking habits without getting a ticket.

"With summer right around the corner, we want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to enjoy everything downtown Temple has to offer,” said Alejandra Arreguin, Public Relations Specialist for the Temple Police Department. “Enforcing traffic measures will provide safe and efficient traffic flow, closer parking for those with disabilities and clear access for emergency vehicles."

As a reminder, below are some parking rules drivers should consider if traveling to Downtown Temple:

Pay attention to signs indicating two-hour parking zones

Park within the lines of a parking spot

Do not back into angled parking spots

Parallel parking spots require right-side tires to be within 18 inches of the curb

Drivers cannot block alleyways

Do not park in loading zones, valet zones or alleyways