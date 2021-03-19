Temple police officers learn on how to better handle mental health calls

Local mental health professionals and the Burleson County Sheriff's Office helped Temple officers improve how they respond to mental health calls.

TEMPLE, Texas — Officers with the Temple Police Department learned how to better interact with people dealing with mental health issues on during a training session Friday.

“We experienced exactly what they put us through almost every day on our jobs," Temple Police Officer Cody Close said.

Ten officers participated in the 40-hour mental health course. They were taught to recognize and respond appropriately to a person having a mental health crisis.

"We've learned a lot of tips and tricks on how to remain patient and open minded, but also not feed into any delusions that may or may not counteract what we are trying to accomplish," Close said.

Mental health experts from Cedar Crest hospital in Belton performed the real life scenarios, and the Burleson County Sheriff's Office conducted the training course.

Burleson County Crisis Intervention Officer Shawn Edwards said the push for more mental health training is growing across the state.

“Temple PD is really making a positive push to train their officers and helping recognize mental health and crisis situations,” Edwards said.