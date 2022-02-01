Temple Police identify, arrest six after Monday stand-off incident

Police arrested and released the names of the six individuals Tuesday after the stand-off incident that occurred Monday morning in Temple.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police arrested and released the names of the six individuals Tuesday after the stand-off incident that occurred Monday morning.

Police identified Billy Townsend, 61; Robyn South, 58; Kelly Gene Davison, 47; Brittany Lee Bruggman, 29; Shane Pugh, 33 and Christopher Gillespey, 33, as the individuals arrested after the stand-off incident that occurred when police tried to served a search warrant in the 5000 block of Charter Oaks Drive.

The situation began around 7:30 a.m. Monday when officers served a warrant for drugs and weapons to the home in the 5000 block of Charter Oaks Drive when a man and woman decided to barricade themselves in.

Eight other people were also inside the home at the time and cooperated, police say.

Temple Police negotiators attempted to contact the man and woman for hours, but were unsuccessful, police say.

The Temple Police and the Killeen Police Department’s SWAT deployed multiple chemical munitions inside the home before finding the last two individuals.

Police say the situation has been resolved. There are no injuries reported to officers or suspects.