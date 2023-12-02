Temple police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint

Police said Marcus Wade Davis was booked into the Bell County Jail after he turned himself in.

TEMPLE, Texas — A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Temple turned himself into police Monday, according to the Temple Police Department.

Marcus Wade Davis, 23, was charged with aggravated sexual assault. Police had been looking for him since Sunday morning.

Davis is accused of assaulting a woman at gunpoint in the 2700 block of N. 3rd St. The woman was taken to Baylor, Scott & White Medical Center for treatment, according to police.

Police did not release any other details on the condition of the victim.