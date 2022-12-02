Temple Police investigate early morning crash on I-35

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning crash involving an 18-wheeler and one vehicle according to a news release.
Investigating police say the crash happen on I-35 going north by Central Ave.
Several individuals involved in the crash were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital and the seriousness of their injuries is unclear at this time, according to police.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.