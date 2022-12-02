Temple Police investigate early morning crash on I-35

Investigating police say the crash happen on I-35 going north by Central Ave early Saturday morning.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning crash involving an 18-wheeler and one vehicle according to a news release.

Several individuals involved in the crash were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital and the seriousness of their injuries is unclear at this time, according to police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.