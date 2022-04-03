Temple police investigate early Sunday shooting

Police say they responded to the incident around 1:22 a.m. in the 700 block of East Downs Avenue.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to reports.

The victim was transported to the hospital, but the extent of his injury is currently unknown.

Police say no suspects have been identified at this time.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.