Temple Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian accident

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police is looking into a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened Wednesday evening.

Police identified the victim as Sylvania Ann Byrd, 53, and they say the accident occurred in the area South 31st Street and West M Avenue around 7 p.m.

Investigating police say the Byrd was struck by a gray Chevrolet Tahoe and was dead when officers arrived to the scene.

Byrd's next of kin have been notified.