Temple Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian accident

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police is looking into a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened Wednesday evening.
Police identified the victim as Sylvania Ann Byrd, 53, and they say the accident occurred in the area South 31st Street and West M Avenue around 7 p.m.
Investigating police say the Byrd was struck by a gray Chevrolet Tahoe and was dead when officers arrived to the scene.
Byrd's next of kin have been notified.
This case is active and under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously.