TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are asking for the public's help in finding 87-year-old Felipe Guajardo.

According to TPD, Guajardo has Alzheimer's Disease. He was last seen in the Stanford Drive area.

If you have seen Guajardo or have any idea where he might be call the police department at 254-298-5500.

Stories on KCENTV.com

Rare jerseys stolen from local nonprofit Operation Phantom Support, later returned

Two teenagers hit by car in Temple, one taken to hospital

'He's my whole world:' Dad needs your help to fulfill Christmas wish for son