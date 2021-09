Willie Green, 46, was last seen in the 1900 block of S. 1st Street two weeks ago.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

46-year-old Willie Green was last seen in the 1900 block of S. 1st Street on Sept. 9, according to the department.

Anyone who has information on Green's whereabouts is asked to contact the department at 254-298-5500.