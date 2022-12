John Cain has not reported to work for the last few days, according to police.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department needs the public's help in finding a missing man.

According to police, John Cain, 36, has been missing after not reporting to work for a few days.

He was last seen driving a 2014 BMW with the Texas Temporary Tag 1445G21.

If you have information, contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

