x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Temple Police looking for robbery suspect

The robbery happen in the 600 block of North 3rd at around 2 a.m.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a robbery that happened Saturday morning.

According to Temple PD, the robbery happen in the 600 block of North 3rd at around 2 a.m. 

Credit: Temple Police Department

Per the news release, the suspect entered the store, took an undisclosed amount of cash and left on foot.

The suspect was described as a male with a gray hoodie and black pants.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Onions behind Nationwide Salmonella Cases