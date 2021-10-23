Temple Police looking for robbery suspect

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a robbery that happened Saturday morning.
According to Temple PD, the robbery happen in the 600 block of North 3rd at around 2 a.m.
Per the news release, the suspect entered the store, took an undisclosed amount of cash and left on foot.
The suspect was described as a male with a gray hoodie and black pants.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.