Temple Police identified two people Friday who were found dead in a home in the 2100 block of North 1st St.

Police believe William Booth, 84, shot and killed his wife Anne Booth, 83, Thursday afternoon. Police went to the home after getting called because of a welfare concern. They were both dead when police arrived, according to police.

The Temple Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit conducted the investigation.

