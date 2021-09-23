Temple Police Dept. offering free gun locks for gunowners

TEMPLE, Texas — Hours after news surfaced about a 2-year-old who accidentally shot and killed himself in Waco Wednesday, the Temple Police Department is reminding the public that it offers free gun locks to gunowners.
The police department said it has free gun locks available in the lobby of the police station, located at 209 E. Avenue A.
"Just ask for a gun lock at the window and we will provide you with one," the tweet read.
The lobby is open 24/7.
TPD said that this was made possible thanks to a partnership with Project Childsafe, a program designed to promote firearms safety.