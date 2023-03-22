Temple PD: Special Needs stickers being offered to residents

The stickers are free and can be picked up at the Temple Police Department.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department announces that it is offering Special Needs stickers to residents beginning Wednesday, March 22.

The stickers are intended to be placed outside of a homes that have a special needs resident, so that interactions with police can be made a bit easier.

The stickers say "A person with special needs lives here; be aware that simple instructions may not be understood."

This can be a helpful precursor to an interaction as police can get an idea of the situation and setting they are walking into.

Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds says, "As police officers, when we go to a scene, we don't know what we are walking into. But seeing one of these stickers can give us a better idea of who lives inside a home."

"Having that knowledge will indicate if we need to change our approach," Chief Reynolds added.

If you would like to pick up one of these stickers, visit the Temple Police Department at 209 E. Avenue A.

