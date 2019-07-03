Temple police officer accused of sexual contact with a child faces felony charges, Bell County District Attorney's office says

TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple police officer is behind bars after he was accused of having sexual contact with a child, according to court records.

Cpl. Brandon Lyn Mathiews, 38, was taken into custody Wednesday after the Bell County grand jury returned three felony indictments against him, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office said.

An investigation into the allegations began in November after someone reported to police that Mathiews was involved in criminal activity, the Temple Police Department said in a press release.

According to court documents, Mathiews had contact with at least one minor “with the intent to arouse or gratify (his) sexual desire” by “touching his genitals,” court documents said.

Upon the start of the investigation, Temple Police chief Mitchell requested that Mathiews resign, but Mathiews refused, according to police.

Mathiews was immediately placed on paid investigatory leave and was stripped of his physical and remote access to the department and its records management systems, the department said.

Following the grand jury decision, Mathiews was placed on unpaid investigative leave, the department said. He will remain on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation’s disciplinary process or the final outcome of the criminal case, according to the department.

Mathiews is a 14-year veteran who joined the force in October 2014. He has been assigned to the criminal investigations unit, crime scene, and evidence unit.

