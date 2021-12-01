Temple Police recapture man who escaped from police custody

Thomas Clay Finto escaped from police during the transition from the emergency room to the patrol officer’s vehicle back in November, per officials.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police captured a 35-year-old man who escaped from police custody in November, Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

Officials say Thomas Clay Finto escaped from police during the transition from the Baylor Scott & White Hospital emergency room to the patrol officer’s vehicle.

Police say they received information about Finto's whereabouts early Wednesday morning and later found him hiding in the trunk of a vehicle in the 1300 block South 9th Street around 9 a.m.

Police say Finto tried to resist arrest, but they used pepper spray and a taser to restrain him. Officers also said once they had control of Finto, they placed him in a wrap restraint to prevent further aggression and reduce risk of escape.

As a precaution, he was taken by EMS to Baylor Scott and White for evaluation before being transported to the Bell County Jail, according to the news release.

Police had obtained a warrant on Nov. 22., for charging Finto with escape.

Additionally, police say Finto had outstanding warrants for Felony Theft, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest and Escape.