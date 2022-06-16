Police identify the man fatally struck by a vehicle while running across I-35 in Temple

Temple Police released more information about the man killed while allegedly evading arrest Wednesday morning.

TEMPLE, Texas — Anthony Turner Jr., 19, was identified as the man who died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning while running from police across the southbound lanes of I-35 in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department.

In a press release, Temple Police released in-depth detail of the chronological order of the events. You can read it below.

7:48 a.m. - An officer received a call to the 1200 block of Allegiance Bend in reference to a suspicious person.

7:57 a.m. - The officer identified Turner as he matched the description provided by the caller.

8:01 a.m. - After speaking with the complainant and subject, the officer advised the subject that he was not supposed to be at that location until after 4 p.m., and the officer told him to leave. The subject then left the premises. The officer returned to their patrol vehicle and found that the subject had a warrant for his arrest.

8:02:43 a.m. - The officer drove towards the subject, who had walked several houses away. The officer told the subject that he had a warrant, and he was being detained. The officer took hold of the subject’s right arm. The officer advised dispatch that they had one detained subject and requested a second unit. The subject stated that he did not have a warrant and began to pull away. The officer told the subject to not resist. The subject pulled his arm out of the officer's grasp and fled on-foot towards a backyard in the 1200 block of Allegiance Bend. The subject then jumped over a fence and out of the officer’s sight. The officer did not pursue the subject.

A perimeter was set up by other Temple police officers. Shortly after the perimeter was set up, K-9 officers started a track from the last spot the officer saw the subject.

8:52 a.m. - A Temple police lieutenant observed a patrol vehicle with the lights on stopped in the middle of General Bruce Dr. The vehicle was identified as a Bell County Sheriff's Department vehicle. The lieutenant then saw the subject run across the road, in front of the vehicle, and toward the interstate.

8:55 a.m. - The lieutenant made contact with the subject from the overpass at Nugent Ave. and told him to get off of the interstate. Additionally, the lieutenant instructed police units to slow down all interstate traffic and block northbound traffic.

8:56 a.m. - The lieutenant reiterated his instruction for police units to slow down traffic on northbound and southbound Interstate 35 over the radio.

8:56:14 a.m. - An officer arrived at General Bruce Dr., saw the individual on the interstate and positively identified him as the subject. The officer verbally called to him, telling him to come over and get some water. The subject refused and continued running north.

8:58:35 a.m. - The subject ran on the top of the inside retaining wall on the interstate. A sergeant paralleled him with his vehicle and, over the PA system, advised him to get off the interstate. The subject was then observed running in traffic, with vehicles passing him on his left and right side. Officers advised the subject to get back to the center wall so he did not get hit by a vehicle.

8:58:55 a.m. - The officer neared the subject on the interstate. The subject ran northbound near the southbound retaining wall, and the officer directed (but did not discharge) their taser at the subject. The subject started moving westward, entering the southbound lanes of traffic, where the subject was struck by a vehicle.

The officer immediately called for Emergency Medical Services and started performing CPR on the subject.