TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is urging residents to keep their doors locked after a camera caught hooded people trying to open car doors last night.

Surveillance footage from Chappell Hill Apartments on Ira Young Drive showed a few individuals pulling on door handles parked at the apartment complex and walking away after they saw the doors were locked.

“A locked door is often enough to deter a thief,” the department said on its Facebook page.

