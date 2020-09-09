Temple police responding to crash near West Avenue M and South 35th Street

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police is on the scene of an accident near West Avenue M and South 35th Street.
They said a male driver left the roadway, hit a telephone pole and then crashed into a house. The driver is in critical condition. No other injuries have been reported.
Avenue M is closed to traffic in the area. Police recommend drivers use alternate routes.
Temple police said area residents may also experience power outages.
This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.