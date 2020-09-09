Temple police responding to crash near West Avenue M and South 35th Street

Police say a driver is in critical condition after his vehicle left the roadway, hit a telephone pole and ended up crashing into a house.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police is on the scene of an accident near West Avenue M and South 35th Street.

They said a male driver left the roadway, hit a telephone pole and then crashed into a house. The driver is in critical condition. No other injuries have been reported.

Avenue M is closed to traffic in the area. Police recommend drivers use alternate routes.

Temple police said area residents may also experience power outages.