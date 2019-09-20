TEMPLE, Texas — UPDATE: The man has been located by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

Temple police are asking the public for help finding a man who may be in distress and at risk.

According to the Temple Police Department, a caller reported a man showing signs of mental distress near the Morgan's Point area around 2 p.m. Friday.

TPD said his safety may be at risk because he could have a handgun.

The man was described as white with black hair and about 5 foot 8. He was last seen wearing a military uniform and driving a Black Ford Ranger with California license plates.

TPD is working with the Bell County Sheriff's Office, McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Morgan's Point Fire Department and Morgan's Point Police Department to locate the man.

Police asked the public to call local law enforcement with any information regarding the case. They also advised not to approach the man.

This is a developing story that will be updated as details become available.