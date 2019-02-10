TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are looking for answers after two fake checks were cashed in two different locations.
The Temple Police Department said the suspect, pictured below, stole around $5,000 from someone's account on Sept. 17.
Temple police
A local credit union notified police on Sept. 30, after the account holder reported that the checks were showing on their account with money made out to the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact TPD at 254-298-5500 or submit an online tip to Bell County Crime Stoppers.
