MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: TPD is searching for 82-year-old Maria Vallejo. She is described as 4'8" and 110 lbs with dyed red hair. Vallejo was last seen in the 1500 block of South 13th St. If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact TPD at 254-298-5500. pic.twitter.com/LJ8tn3V5Xn