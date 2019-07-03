TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department responded to a call about a possible stabbing victim in the 700 block of East Downs Avenue Thursday at about 2:50 p.m., according to public information officer Ellen Morton.

Ryan Fite

When officers got to the scene, they found a man and saw he needed medical attention, Morton said. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White for his injuries, and his condition is unknown, Morton said.

There is no information about the suspect at this time.

The department is investigating the incident and searching for the suspect.