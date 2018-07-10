TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police say they have seen an increase in calls related to phone scams.

Police say if residents receive a call from the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, or even a police agency claiming they have your relative in custody, be ver careful about providing personal information.

Police say it is not common practice for these agencies to accept retail gift cards as a form of payment.

Temple Police say if you are ever in a situation where you find yourself questioning the identity of a caller do not provide your personal information or give them any money.

