TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police said they have seen an increase in phone scams.

Police said if residents receive a call from the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, or even a police agency claiming they have your relative in custody, be very careful about providing personal information.

Police said it is not common practice for these agencies to accept retail gift cards as a form of payment.

If you are ever in a situation where you find yourself questioning the identity of a caller do not provide your personal information or give them any money, Temple Police said.

© 2018 KCEN