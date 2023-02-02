Temple Police looking for suspects in gas station carjacking

The victim told police he was pumping gas when two men approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded to take his vehicle.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department say they are looking for two suspects who were involved in a carjacking Wednesday night.

Around 7:21 p.m., officers received a call to the 2300 block of S. 57th Street for a carjacking.

The victim told police he was pumping gas when two men approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded to take his vehicle. The victim ended up giving his car to the suspects, according to Temple police.

Around ten minutes later, police say, the car was located by officers with no one inside.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.