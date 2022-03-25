Temple Rotary Club to donate more than $16,000 for Ukrainian refugees, Donors can still get involved

The Rotary Club of Temple has raised more than $16,000 for food, water, medical equipment and shelter for refugees from the conflict in Ukraine.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Rotary Club of Temple has raised more than $16,000 to provide relief to Ukrainian refugees. Such clubs are normally focused on local service but they can also work together via Rotary International.

That organization has created a Disaster Response Fund to help support Ukrainian refugees via rotary clubs located in Poland, Romania and other countries seeing an influx of refugees. Rotary Club of Temple President Rod Henry told 6 News they jumped on board right away.

"I communicated with our board of directors that I would like us to do something. I'll tell you what: I've never had such a quick positive response," Henry said. "We have our own foundation which Barbara Bozon chairs, and she was the first one to say 'this is critical'."

Henry said the club initially set a goal of $5,000 but met that goal in just four days. They increased the goal multiple times and now have more than $16,000. Henry told 6 News he and other members have been frustrated by what they are seeing in Ukraine and they needed to do something.

"We see what's happening. We are all frustrated that we can't help. This is an Avenue on how the rotary club of Temple can step forward, raising money and have an impact," Henry said.

The funding will support Rotary clubs in Europe who have engaged in humanitarian relief for the millions of refugees, mostly women and children, who have sought safety in neighboring countries. Rotary clubs in Poland, Romania, Slovakia and other countries could apply for grants from the Disaster Response Fund to provide shelter, food, and medicine to refugees, according to Henry.

The Rotary Club of Temple is not the only one getting involved.

“I am incredibly proud, impressed and not the least bit surprised at what Rotary Clubs all over the world are doing to help the people of Ukraine,” Past club President Jack Jones wrote according to the release. “Once again, Rotarians speak with their actions and not their words, and they do so immediately and with unified effort. When people are suffering and in need of care, they can always count on Rotary to be the first to step up. We are truly all citizens of the same world. God bless Rotary.”