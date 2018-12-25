The Temple Salvation Army said it will fall short of its $120,000 Red Kettle goal for fundraising this holiday season. The organization said it began fundraising about a month and a half ago.

"We are about $20,000 short of our goal and all of our money raised stays local with the Salvation Army," corps officer Shantel Millin said.

A Temple man who volunteers with the Salvation Army said he finds ringing the bell to be his calling, just like his service in the Air Force.

"It's giving back to the community, it's helping people who need help and both of those things have been important to me," Jim Crawford said. "I joined the service to help, this is along the same thing: Helping people."

For every hour volunteers like Crawford ring the bell, 13 people can be fed with the roughly $75 to $100 they raise, the Salvation Army said.

Millin said the Salvation Army is about hope and getting people back on their feet.

"It literally means that you're giving a second chance at life to a man, a woman, children, a grandmother," she said.

