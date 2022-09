13-year-old Marcela Hamilton-Ortiz was last seen at the 2000 block of S. 43rd St. If you see her call, (254) 298-5500.

TEMPLE, Texas — Have you seen her?

Temple Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing teen.

13-year-old Marcela Hamilton-Ortiz was last seen in the 2000 block of S 43rd St., according to police.

Officers said the girl is 4'11 with black hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses, a nose ring and also has a cross tattoo on her hand.

If you've seen the teenager, please call the police at (254) 298-5500.