Where most just saw dirty dumpsters filled with trash, a group of Temple High School students saw an opportunity to create beauty within the city. Over the course of the school year the group used several dumpsters as canvases for art, each with unique designs and paintings.

The students involved are:

- Alvin Atkinson

- Keneisha Bailey

- Arryon Blocker

- Adrian Cantu

- Kennedy Cox

- Marina Dorame

- Abigail Flores

- Sebastian Galindo

- Jahir Gandara

- Alexus Griffin

- Bianca Gutierrez

- Zoie Hernandez

- Bianca Ingram

- Davinesha Lockett

- Cain Lopez

- Tommy Nguyen

- Isabel Poehlmann

- Jasmine Rodriguez

- Divantae Sholars

- Akaya Stewart

- Natalie Winskowski

