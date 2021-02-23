Temple, Temple ISD provides food, water to residents in need

Temple and Temple ISD knew some residents were unable to get transportation after the winter storm so they brought meals right to them.

TEMPLE, Texas — With many scrambling to find resources after last week's winter storm, the City of Temple and Temple Independent School District teamed up to provide for residents on Monday.

School busses were driven to numerous neighborhoods around town to deliver essential goods like food and water. The goal was to bring resources to those who may have trouble finding transportation after the winter storm.

“We certainly recognize that transportation can be a major issue for folks, particularly following a winter storm," Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said. "And we just felt that we had an obligation to try and do our best to deliver it to those folks in those communities who needed it most.”

Bags filled with frozen foods, donuts, cereal, fruits, turkey and more were handed out to those who went to one of the numerous locations for pickup.

Efforts will continue on Tuesday when the Churches Touching Lives for Christ distributes food from 12:30-3:40 p.m. They are located at 702 W. Ave. G.

Temple Fire & Rescue will continue to distribute bottled water at their N. 3rd Street location and Avenue H location from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily while supplies last.