Bill could get City of Temple $10 million for roadway projects

If approved, Rep. John Carter and Mayor Tim Davis said it would help reduce congestion on I-35.

TEMPLE, Texas — If passed, a new bill would get the City of Temple $10 million for roadway projects designed to not only help veterans and the Temple community, but also reduce congestion on Interstate 35.

On Tuesday, July 27, Rep. John Carter and Mayor Tim Davis announced that Carter got the City of Temple $10 million in the Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development bill.

An expected $5 million would go toward the roadway and pedestrian improvements around the Olin E. Teague Veterans Medical Center. Carter said he hopes the improvements make travel easier and safer for Temple veterans.

"These improvements surrounding the veterans' medical center will make transit safer and more accessible for the brave men and women that have served and decreasing the traffic congestion on Temple roadways will greatly benefit the community." Carter said.

The other $5 million would go toward construction for the Temple Outer Loop West project. The project hopes to reduce congestion on I-35.