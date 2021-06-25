City of Temple to host family fun 4th of July

The fireworks show will take place Sunday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is gearing up to celebrate our independence at Crossroads Park for the 23rd Annual H-E-B All American Family Fun Fest & Fireworks Show.

The event is free and open to the public and residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. City officials said the park will open at 4 p.m. with music and vendors. The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m.

“This event has been a Temple tradition for more than two decades, and we’re excited to host it at Crossroads Park this year,” Senior Special Events Coordinator Holly Leiferman said. “We’ll have an afternoon full of fun activities capped off by the greatest fireworks show in Central Texas.”

According to a press release, Crossroads Park will be accessible at various points:

Airport Road and Hilliard Road

Adams Avenue and Hilliard Road

Westfield Boulevard and Prairie View Road

Partial street closures are planned to assist with traffic flow and no drop off locations will be made available.