Temple to receive $21K COVID-19 recovery grant for public housing authorities, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Tuesday

TEMPLE, Texas — The Housing Authority of Temple was awarded a federal grant of $20,818 to help recover from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Tuesday.

The funding was appropriated by Congress in March and comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.

“As the coronavirus outbreak destabilizes our way of life, it is critical that we take active measures to ensure that struggling Texans have a place to live,” Cornyn said. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to protect vulnerable families in Temple amid this deadly pandemic.”