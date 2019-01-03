TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Veteran's Affairs hospital opened a brand new outdoor facility, and it's already changing Veterans' lives.

"I'd probably still be drinking," veteran Greg Hererra said. "I'd probably still be wandering around aimlessly. A place like this really gives me hope."

The Warrior Fitness Park is a community effort available to all Veterans. The park provides a place to relieve stress while promoting a healthier lifestyle.

The park was made possible because of donations totaling nearly $40,000.

"It kind of resembles a boot camp type atmosphere," Toby Johnson, a Registered Kinesiotherapist who first thought of the park, said. "You get out and you start sweating with your brothers. You start to work through some of your issue and things just kind of start to come together for you."

Transitioning back into civilian life can be difficult for veterans, but some said having a place to come to helps the process.

"If I didn't have this in my life, I couldn't survive correctly," said Matt Ridings, a Veteran from Chicago. "I would end up doing things that are going to be detrimental to myself."

"It's monumental," Hererra said. "For me it's made a big impact in every way."

Johnson emphasized that the park is open to any Veteran who may need it.

"Waco, Austin, Temple, please come see us. Killeen, too." Johnson said. "If you're a Veteran, we'd love to have you, and this is one of the places you don't need permission. I just gave it to you. Come on."

The Warrior Fitness Park is located at the Central Texas Department of Veterans Affairs in Temple.

Popular stories on KCENTV.com:

Ex-Baylor football player Shawn Oakman found not guilty of sexual assault

Billie Wayne Coble executed, family members arrested after causing scene

Jason Witten is coming out of retirement to play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019

TikTok fined $5.7 million for allegedly collecting childrens' personal data

3 brothers missing from Killeen found safe, parents arrested in Kansas, US Marshals say