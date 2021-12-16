Temple waitress receives $400 tip from group, $100 from couple

As a waitress as Suzy Q's in Temple, Baez typically gets tips anywhere from $1 to $3 and even up to $10 at most, but she didn't expect this.

TEMPLE, Texas — Almost a week from Christmas, a group of strangers made this holiday season a little merrier for Linda Baez and her daughters Liliana and Anais.

"They just had four hundred dollar bills laid out on the table so I could see it and I was like are you sure and they said yes this is for you. This for, you know, being in the Christmas spirit." Baez recalled of the moment she noticing a group of women left her a big tip.

As a waitress as Suzy Q's in Temple, Baez typically gets tips anywhere from $1 to $3 and even up to $10 at most, but she didn't expect this.

"I cried. I told them thank you a lot of times. I did hug everyone," Baez said.

The acts of kindness continued with the couple she served after.

"They tipped me another extra $100," Baez said. "I didn't get to thank the couple because they had left before I had realized they tipped that amount. So I was hoping to reach out to them and tell them thank you because that did help a lot too."

Baez said her day was off to a rough start and she had a lot on her mind.

"I prayed to just get through my day and just make it until after they went to bed so I could just go to sleep and we would start again tomorrow," Baez said.

The customers not only turned her day around but turned Christmas around for her and her little girls too.

"I was really worried about not being able to do Christmas as big as I wanted to," Baez said. "You know, the money issues and just kind of being a single mom of two little girls. It's kind of hard."

The mother of two said this kind gesture reminded her of something.

"There's still good people and you know I was trying to explain to my daughter also that there is still good people out here that do want to help," Baez said.