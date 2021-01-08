Temple woman crocheting scarves to help keep local homeless warm during winter

This is the second year Nellie Bracho hopes to reach her goal of making 100 scarves by Oct. 31. Here's how you can help.

TEMPLE, Texas — Although we are currently in the hot, dog days of summer, the cold Texas winter is not far away. As it approaches, Nellie Bracho of Temple is hoping to give the homeless a little something to stay warm.

"I wanted to give them something to just keep them a little more warm and feel safer, warmer in the winter," Bracho said.

Bracho runs Hook'd On Humanity, which is an organization she created to help people in Central Texas. She wants to make 100 scarves by Oct. 31.

"That's kind of when it starts to get seriously cold," she said. "Last year, we had the same goal and we didn’t reach the goal but that’s fine, but that’s why I'm starting now while its hot."

If you want to donate yarn, you can bring it to the Salvation Army in Temple off of West Avenue G. There will be a drop-box inside the doors with 419-A listed above them Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on Tuesday Aug. 3. On the weekends, a drop box will be located outside the doors.