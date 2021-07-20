Stuck in Honduras: Temple woman and service dog have permit application denied from CDC

Isabella Carruth needs a CDC permit to get back into the U.S. following a guideline banning dogs coming in from countries with high rabies risk.

TEMPLE, Texas — Isabella Carruth thinks her application is back at the bottom of the application list after the CDC denied her first permit for her service dog Dante.

The two have been stuck in Honduras as a new CDC guideline has temporarily banned dogs from coming into the United States from high-risk rabies countries.

Carruth said that after her first denial, the paperwork is now in order with the things she needs.

“It does now have that stamp on the veterinarian certificate and it does have the license number of the veterinarian that actually gave the vaccine itself for rabies," she said. "That's what caused us to be denied the first time.”

She was in Honduras to see a client and then vacation, but her trip too a dark turn. She is now unsure when she will be able to come back with Dante, but is certain that she won't be leaving him.

“It’s not a grocery store, I can't just go and pick up a dog and start from there. I have created a bond with an animal that I’ve taken care of, and took care of me, as soon as I got him.”

Her boyfriend, Kristopher Littlefield, had to come back July 18 and is hoping he can see them soon.

“It’s gonna be a relief for me, because I’d like to have her back and Dante back because we like doing stuff together and the house isn't the same without them being here, so it’ll be nice to have them back, hopefully soon.”

6 News reached out to the CDC on Tuesday to learn the exact reasoning for the new travel ban.