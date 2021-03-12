People and balloons filled the parking lot at Grace Presbyterian Church, all waiting for the woman of the hour.

TEMPLE, Texas — On Friday a group of Central Texas churchgoers decided to say happy birthday to 98-year-old Lajana Carabasi in a special way.

People and balloons filled the parking lot at Grace Presbyterian Church, all waiting to surprise the woman of the hour.

Carabasi’s closest friends said despite her age, she does not miss a beat. They said Carabasi has done so much for the city of Temple.

She is the founder of the Contemporaries fundraising group and a founder of the Cultural Activity Center.

"That is a wonderful facility that embellishes the art and brings live music and live arts to the community. She is a lover of the arts," said longtime friend Carla Stanley.

Friends said her positive attitude and determination makes her a person of inspiration