Temple's 31st Street roundabout set to be complete August 31

Temple ISD told 6 News the roundabout will address several traffic problems in the area and give their high school entrance a new look.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD may not be start classes until September 8, but those who drive to the campus will soon have a brand new roundabout intersection to navigate.

The roundabout was originally scheduled for completion on August 19, but the City of Temple said contractors have been given until August 31 to complete the project, due to the school year delay.

Temple ISD Assistant Superintendent Kent Boyd told 6 News the roundabout will solve multiple traffic issues Temple High School had on 31st street.

"The important thing is slowing things down while keeping traffic moving so traffic doesn't come to a standstill like we had multiple times before," Boyd said.

Boyd said traffic that was traveling northbound on 31st St. would get backed up when waiting to turn into the Temple High School parking lot. When this happened, traffic that was driving south on the street would also get stuck waiting to make a left turn.

The new roundabout would allow traffic to slow down in the area without forcing people to come to a complete stop. It will also allow for a smoother turn when entering or leaving the Temple ISD parking lot. Boyd said the school will also make parking lot improvements at the same time.

"In a few places, we added islands in the parking lot. The islands help us to organize traffic better," Boyd said.

In addition to making the area safer, Boyd said the roundabout would also improve the overall look of the high school entrance. The middle of the roundabout will feature a Temple wildcat sculpture and the area will have better lighting and landscaping. The power lines on either side of the road will be buried.

Lastly, Boyd said the new entrance would make it much easier for people to enter and leave during Temple ISD football games. The project will also include an additional parking area south of the stadium on 31st St. to help accommodate more people at Temple ISD events.

The roundabout is just one part of a larger City of Temple project, which TISD is partnering with, which will improve the area and provide more commercial spaces next to I-35. While the roundabout will connect traffic to Temple High School on August 31, it will also be connected to the I-35 access road with additional improvements by April of 2021.

City of Temple Spokesperson Cody Weems told 6 News the city will make improvements to Jack White St. and Bray St. and would hopefully attract more businesses near the I-35 corridor.

"The city definitely hopes there will be opportunities for additional economic development in that area," Weems said. "It's an attractive area geographically and this improvement will hopefully encourage development there."

The project is estimated to cost the City of Temple $5,621,822.05 and cost Temple ISD $2,570,752.00