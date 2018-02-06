UPDATE 6/3: The City's water system has been restored to normal operations. The Stage 4 water restrictions have been lifted and customers can use water for all uses. The City said they are back to Stage 1, voluntary water conservation.

A critical leak in a water line has led the city of Temple to mandate Stage 4 water restrictions.

The restrictions apply to all areas of Temple east of I-35.

Stage 4 restrictions in Temple include:

No irrigation of landscaped areas

No washing cars, boats, bikes or similar vehicles

No filling or refilling pools

No use of water from fire hydrants for construction

The city said in a press release it is taking all necessary steps to "expeditiously complete repairs to infrastructure and will provide periodic updates, as needed, to keep customers informed. We appreciate everyone doing their part in remaining vigilant on any unnecessary water use."

Click here for a full, detailed copy of the city's water restrictions.

