Temporary benefit increase to end in December for WIC recipients

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Clients of the the Texas Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will need to visit their local WIC offices to receive increased benefits through December 2021, according to officials.

The temporary increase began in October after being approved in September by Congress, according to officials.

Temporary increase amount:

• Children: $24

• Pregnant, postpartum and some breastfeeding clients: $43

• Fully and partially breastfeeding clients: $47

In January, the benefit will return to its original amount of $11 for pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women and $9 for children 1 to 5 years old, per WIC.

The temporary increase amount could help approximately 700,000 women and children in Texas, per officials.

“We have been reaching out to our WIC families to have them come back into the clinic to update their benefits on their card as soon as possible, "said Bell County Public Health District WIC Director, Nikki Morrow.

"Phone calls, emails and text messages began going out to participants in October and we are continuing to try to reach those who have not come in yet. Clients can stop by the clinic as a walk in or call ahead of time to get their benefits increased. The healthy foods, including fruits and vegetables, WIC provides are essential components to a healthy diet and growth from pregnancy, breastfeeding, infancy and into childhood,” Morrow added.

WIC is a federal nutrition program that provides healthy food, one-on-one nutrition counseling, recipes, nutrition classes, and breastfeeding support to pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, and families with children younger than five. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission administers WIC in Texas.