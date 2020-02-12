Temporary morgue | Waco-McLennan County leaders respond to rising COVID-19 cases

The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management Office requested and received a refrigerated trailer to be used as a temporary morgue in McLennan County.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — During Wednesday's COVID-19 update for Waco and Mclennan County, Waco Mayor Dylan Meek spoke about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Meek said current hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high.

In reference to hospital capacity, Meek said that at the moment, there is no reason for concern, but it is important to be prepared. The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management Office requested and received a refrigerated trailer to be used as a temporary morgue in McLennan County.

Meek said it is still critical to limit gatherings, wash hands regularly, wear face masks and continue to use all safe practices to avoid spreading the virus.

Also announced Wednesday, Texas will receive more than 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines this month, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

14,672 total cases

803 active cases

129,137 tests

104 current hospitalizations

13,666 cases have recovered

203 deaths

19 cases are on ventilators