COPPERAS COVE, TX — Copperas Cove phone lines will be experiencing scheduled outages while the city upgrades its phone system over the next week.

Officials said outages should only last up to a few hours and will not affect 911 emergency calls or the Police Department administrative lines.

Interruption times are as follows:

Aug. 1 beginning around 5:15 p.m. and lasting up to one hour

Aug. 7 beginning around 5:15 p.m. and lasting up to one hour

Aug. 8 beginning around 5 p.m. and lasting a few hours

The upgrades will not cause phone line number changes.

Anyone with questions or concerns may email Public Information Officer Kevin Keller at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or call 254-547-4221 ext. 6243.

© 2018 KCEN