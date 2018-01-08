COPPERAS COVE, TX — Copperas Cove phone lines will be experiencing scheduled outages while the city upgrades its phone system over the next week.
Officials said outages should only last up to a few hours and will not affect 911 emergency calls or the Police Department administrative lines.
Interruption times are as follows:
- Aug. 1 beginning around 5:15 p.m. and lasting up to one hour
- Aug. 7 beginning around 5:15 p.m. and lasting up to one hour
- Aug. 8 beginning around 5 p.m. and lasting a few hours
The upgrades will not cause phone line number changes.
Anyone with questions or concerns may email Public Information Officer Kevin Keller at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or call 254-547-4221 ext. 6243.
